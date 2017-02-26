Ballout goes YAAM – Urban Sports Party and Beats
Basketball // Beats // Party
Forget those long club lines and expensive drinks!
+++Join the URBAN PARTY with SPORTS & BEATS & VIBES+++
+++BALLOUT goes YAAM!+++
http://ballout.cc/
...es ist mal wieder Sonntag. das Wetter ungemütlich, kalt und grau. Die Playgrounds sind leer. Die Hallen sind zu. Du hast aberdennoch Bock deine neuesten Steph Curry crazy-dribble-Imitate vorzuführen oder einen deiner high flying Dunks a la Lebron James zu droppen?
***FÜR DIE BALLER***
hier geht's zur Registrierung: http://registration.ballout.cc/
***FÜR DIE CROWD***
Der Eintritt: Spende!
Urban + Sports + Music + Vibes!
!Tell a friend!
Wir freuen uns auf das neue Jahr mit allen Ballern, HipHop Heads, und Urban Kids!
***Modus***
3 vs 3
1 vs 1
checkt die Regeln: http://rules.ballout.cc/