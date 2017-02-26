  • Startseite
  • Ballout goes YAAM – Urban Sports Party and Beats
A+ A A-

Ballout goes YAAM – Urban Sports Party and Beats

26
Februar
2017
Ballout goes YAAM – Urban Sports Party and Beats

26. Februar 2017 16:00 Uhr

Im eigenen Kalender speichern

YAAM Berlin



Ballout goes YAAM – Urban Sports Party and Beats
P { margin-bottom: 0.21cm; }A:link { }

Ballout goes YAAM – Urban Sports Party and Beats

Basketball // Beats // Party

Forget those long club lines and expensive drinks!

+++Join the URBAN PARTY with SPORTS & BEATS & VIBES+++

+++BALLOUT goes YAAM!+++

http://ballout.cc/

...es ist mal wieder Sonntag. das Wetter ungemütlich, kalt und grau. Die Playgrounds sind leer. Die Hallen sind zu. Du hast aber

dennoch Bock deine neuesten Steph Curry crazy-dribble-Imitate vorzuführen oder einen deiner high flying Dunks a la Lebron James zu droppen?

Deine Gebete wurden erhört, guck nicht weiter: Das YAAM öffnet am 8.1.2017 seine Pforten für einen etwas anderen Streetball Banger! Wir bringen die Straße zurück auf den Radar und feiern mit euch spektakuläre 3vs3 Pickupgames, und intensive 1on1 Battles, während uns dickste hiphop Beats die Ohren wegpusten und die Crowd vor lauter positiver Vibes nicht mehr aus dem Staunen kommt!

***FÜR DIE BALLER***

hier geht's zur Registrierung: http://registration.ballout.cc/

***FÜR DIE CROWD***

Der Eintritt: Spende!

Urban + Sports + Music + Vibes!

!Tell a friend!

Wir freuen uns auf das neue Jahr mit allen Ballern, HipHop Heads, und Urban Kids!


***Modus***

3 vs 3

1 vs 1

checkt die Regeln: http://rules.ballout.cc/




Sport    |    YAAM Berlin


Berliner Augenblicke

Christopher Street Day Parade_161
Marc Cain_32
Zug der Liebe_22
Bitkom Sommerfest_10
Marc Cain_46
Werbung