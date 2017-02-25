CleanYaGrillz! pres. NIGHT LOVELL live

25. Februar 2017 23:00 - 26. Februar 2017 06:00 Uhr

Its time to CLEAN YA GRILLZ!



https://www.facebook.com/events/370758786595013/



Fresh-faced Night Lovell has recently come out of the Ottawa woodwork as a glowing star on the cloud rap map. 18-year-old rapper and producer made internet waves with his 2014 debut mixtape Concept Nothing.

Although his output is slower than his 50,000 thousand Soundcloud followers might prefer, the fall 2015 release of the single “Fraud”, produced by St. Louis’s Dylan Brady, has provided both a satisfying distraction and the assurance that Night Lovell has more up his sleeve. His music combines titanic, somber instrumentals and sluggish, no-nonsense utterances, and has been admired as impressively convicted and substantial in style for a musician just cutting his teeth.

--> Live:

Night Lovell (Ottawa,CAN)

-> Aftershow:

*finest Newshool, Trap and Grime*

Vilify (Montreal,CAN)





