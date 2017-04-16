Dance ina East

16. April 2017 22:00 Uhr

YAAM Berlin

After two days filled with soundsystems and clash earlier in the weekend, this year on Sunday the vibes will continue to flow with more partying, more dancing and many mad performances.



Dance Ina East will not only feature the ***GERMAN DANCEHALL QUEEN CONTEST***, but also we bring you live on stage, the one and only ***DING DONG*** (Jamaica).

But wait that's not all. We are going to turn up the heat with mad vibes and crazy energy until early morning with a sick ***AFTERSHOW PARTY*** featuring TOP UP DANCEHALL CAMP with KID GRINGO & D-ONE.

All the more reason to visit the full weekend of WAR INA EAST, JUGGLE INA EAST and last but not least DANCE INA EAST.











