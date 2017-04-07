Lion's Den Sound System *Launch*
Lion’s Den family all night long…
From early roots to hardcore steppas…
Selection:
Ras Lion
Darkwing Dub
Mic Duties:
Kali Green
konTa
Saralène
Longfingah
Horns:
Daniel Zabon
Lion's
Den is a sound system from Berlin [GER] founded by the musical activist
Ras Lion (selekta / operator / engineer). Mostly joined on lyrical
duties by the multilingual MCs/singers Kali Green and konTa or guests.
A fine selection of records, tuff dubs and conscious lyrics, some
heavyweight speakerboxes and amplifiers and a deep love for the music
combined provide for positive vibes and a special experience at any
session near or far.
Always on a musical mission, Lion's Den
works with various vocalists, musicians and producers from all over the
world - with the focus on connecting different people, different
influences and inspiration, merging creative energies.
Lion's Den is also a label, a studio and a production and promotion force.
Another strong force in the Lion’s Den is designer, selekta &
producer Darkwing Dub from Austria with some great visual and musical
artillery.
“Music is inspiration! Music is Iration! Music is
salvation! Music is meditation! Music is education! I-man play pon every
station!…”
Artists we worked & shared stages with in the past:
Mungo’s Hi-Fi, Mad Professor, Gorgon Sound, Ishan Sound, Blackboard
Jungle, OBF, Roommate, Radikal Guru, Vibration Lab, Panda Dub, Krak In
Dub, Aries, Riddim Tuffa, Digitron Sound System, Violinbwoy, FLeCK, Blue
Hill, Zion Train, Dub All Sense, Welders HiFi, Brother Culture, Daddy
Freddy, Sizzla, Echo Ranks, Soom T, Lutan Fyah, MrDill Lion Warriah, Mr.
Williamz, Afrikan Simba & many more…
Other than Germany, Lion's Den has played in countries like the UK, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria…
Festival appearances include Fusion Festival, One Love Festival,
Serendubity Festival, Freqs Of Nature Festival, Solar Festival,
Zwischenraum Festival…