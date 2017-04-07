Lion's Den Sound System *Launch*

07. April 2017 23:00 Uhr

YAAM Berlin

Lion’s Den family all night long…

From early roots to hardcore steppas…



Selection:

Ras Lion

Darkwing Dub



Mic Duties:

Kali Green

konTa

Saralène

Longfingah



Horns:

Daniel Zabon





Lion's Den is a sound system from Berlin [GER] founded by the musical activist Ras Lion (selekta / operator / engineer). Mostly joined on lyrical duties by the multilingual MCs/singers Kali Green and konTa or guests.

A fine selection of records, tuff dubs and conscious lyrics, some heavyweight speakerboxes and amplifiers and a deep love for the music combined provide for positive vibes and a special experience at any session near or far.



Always on a musical mission, Lion's Den works with various vocalists, musicians and producers from all over the world - with the focus on connecting different people, different influences and inspiration, merging creative energies.



Lion's Den is also a label, a studio and a production and promotion force.



Another strong force in the Lion’s Den is designer, selekta & producer Darkwing Dub from Austria with some great visual and musical artillery.



“Music is inspiration! Music is Iration! Music is salvation! Music is meditation! Music is education! I-man play pon every station!…”



Artists we worked & shared stages with in the past:

Mungo’s Hi-Fi, Mad Professor, Gorgon Sound, Ishan Sound, Blackboard Jungle, OBF, Roommate, Radikal Guru, Vibration Lab, Panda Dub, Krak In Dub, Aries, Riddim Tuffa, Digitron Sound System, Violinbwoy, FLeCK, Blue Hill, Zion Train, Dub All Sense, Welders HiFi, Brother Culture, Daddy Freddy, Sizzla, Echo Ranks, Soom T, Lutan Fyah, MrDill Lion Warriah, Mr. Williamz, Afrikan Simba & many more…



Other than Germany, Lion's Den has played in countries like the UK, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria…

Festival appearances include Fusion Festival, One Love Festival, Serendubity Festival, Freqs Of Nature Festival, Solar Festival, Zwischenraum Festival…













