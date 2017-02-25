Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE

25. Februar 2017 21:00 - 26. Februar 2017 05:00 Uhr

Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE

Swing // Balkan // World

Soon it's time to get your dancing shoes ready, when the screaming raw brass sounds of two amazing party Bands from Berlin



will call you to join the "Oriental Swing Night" at Yaam on the 25th of February. The Dizzy Birds & Ticvaniu Mare will set the



Dancefloor on fire with their intoxicating mix of real good old Swing & Balkan Music in the same time. Two styles from complete



different parts of the world, which share the common aspect of letting you lose your mind while dancing in no time at all.





Live:

Ticvaniu Mare

Dizzy Birds





Aftershow Dj:

DJ Golby Surround





