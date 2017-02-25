Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE
Swing // Balkan // World
Soon it's
time to get your dancing shoes ready, when the screaming raw brass
sounds of two amazing party Bands from Berlin
will call you to join
the "Oriental Swing Night" at Yaam on the 25th of February.
The Dizzy Birds & Ticvaniu Mare will set the
Dancefloor on fire
with their intoxicating mix of real good old Swing & Balkan Music
in the same time. Two styles from complete
different parts of the world, which share the common aspect of letting you lose your mind while dancing in no time at all.
Live:
Ticvaniu Mare
Dizzy Birds
Aftershow Dj:
DJ Golby Surround
