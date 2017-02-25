  • Startseite
  • Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE
A+ A A-

Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE

25
Februar
2017
Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE

25. Februar 2017 21:00 - 26. Februar 2017 05:00 Uhr

Im eigenen Kalender speichern

YAAM Berlin



Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE
P { margin-bottom: 0.21cm; }A:link { }

Oriental Swing Night w./ DIZZY BIRDS & TICVANIU MARE

Swing // Balkan // World

Soon it's time to get your dancing shoes ready, when the screaming raw brass sounds of two amazing party Bands from Berlin

will call you to join the "Oriental Swing Night" at Yaam on the 25th of February. The Dizzy Birds & Ticvaniu Mare will set the

Dancefloor on fire with their intoxicating mix of real good old Swing & Balkan Music in the same time. Two styles from complete

different parts of the world, which share the common aspect of letting you lose your mind while dancing in no time at all.


Live:

Ticvaniu Mare

Dizzy Birds


Aftershow Dj:

DJ Golby Surround


Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1312740275458000/



Livemusik    |    YAAM Berlin


Berliner Augenblicke

Zug der Liebe_104
Maisonnée bei der Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week im Erika-Hess-Stadion_12
Publishers' Night 2016_25
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week im Kaufhaus Jandorf_25
Publishers' Night 2016_28
Werbung