THE NUBIYAN TWIST

23. Februar 2017 20:00 - 23:45 Uhr

YAAM Berlin , Cosmo , HHV.DE & Tropical Timewarp present:

THE NUBIYAN TWIST

From Afrobeat over Dub till Jazz...

Nubiyan Twist are a 12 piece outfit based in Leeds/London, fusing groove driven music from around the world with



soundsystem culture and jazz inspired improvisation. A culmination of musicians, DJ's and producers alike, the band strives to



encourage artistic and social unity between different cultures and musical styles. Notable influences include the likes of Fela



Kuti, King Tubby, J Dilla and Herbie Hancock.



Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nubiyantwist



Youtube: http://bit.ly/1FxMxEu



Nubiyan Twist (Wormfood/ London) live!

Nubiya Brandon: Vocals

Finn Booth: Drums

Pilo Adami: Percussion/Vocals

Alec Hewes: Bass

Tom Excell: Guitar/FX

Oliver Cadman: Keys/Synth

Jonny Enser: Trumpet

Nick Richards: Alto Sax/Vocals

Denis Scully: Tenor Sax

Josh Podbury: Trombone

Joe Henwood: Baritone Sax/FX

Tom Davison: Turntables/FX

Joel Borkin: Live Sound Engineer

Over the band's 4 year lifespan they have collaborated with Ruby Wood (Submotion Orchestra) and shared a stage with the likes of De La Soul, Hot 8 Brass Band, Quantic & Robert Glasper to name a few. Their debut album on Wormfood Records received 4 star reviews from the Independent, Mojo, Songlines (to name a few) as well as airplay on BBC 1Xtra & BBC Radio 6 from David Rodigan, Craig Charles and Huey Morgan (Fun Lovin Criminals).

