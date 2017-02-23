A+ A A-

THE NUBIYAN TWIST

23
Februar
2017
THE NUBIYAN TWIST

23. Februar 2017 20:00 - 23:45 Uhr

Im eigenen Kalender speichern

YAAM Berlin



THE NUBIYAN TWIST
P { margin-bottom: 0.21cm; }A:link { }

YAAM Berlin, Cosmo, HHV.DE & Tropical Timewarp present:

THE NUBIYAN TWIST

From Afrobeat over Dub till Jazz...

Nubiyan Twist are a 12 piece outfit based in Leeds/London, fusing groove driven music from around the world with

soundsystem culture and jazz inspired improvisation. A culmination of musicians, DJ's and producers alike, the band strives to

encourage artistic and social unity between different cultures and musical styles. Notable influences include the likes of Fela

Kuti, King Tubby, J Dilla and Herbie Hancock.


Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nubiyantwist

Youtube: http://bit.ly/1FxMxEu


Nubiyan Twist (Wormfood/ London) live!

Nubiya Brandon: Vocals
Finn Booth: Drums
Pilo Adami: Percussion/Vocals
Alec Hewes: Bass
Tom Excell: Guitar/FX
Oliver Cadman: Keys/Synth
Jonny Enser: Trumpet
Nick Richards: Alto Sax/Vocals
Denis Scully: Tenor Sax
Josh Podbury: Trombone
Joe Henwood: Baritone Sax/FX
Tom Davison: Turntables/FX
Joel Borkin: Live Sound Engineer

Over the band's 4 year lifespan they have collaborated with Ruby Wood (Submotion Orchestra) and shared a stage with the likes of De La Soul, Hot 8 Brass Band, Quantic & Robert Glasper to name a few. Their debut album on Wormfood Records received 4 star reviews from the Independent, Mojo, Songlines (to name a few) as well as airplay on BBC 1Xtra & BBC Radio 6 from David Rodigan, Craig Charles and Huey Morgan (Fun Lovin Criminals).

Facebookevent:

https://www.facebook.com/events/253924288342036/


Livemusik    |    YAAM Berlin


Berliner Augenblicke

Maisonnée bei der Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week im Erika-Hess-Stadion_5
Christopher Street Day Parade_37
Zug der Liebe_114
Marc Cain_41
Harald Glööckler mit neuer Kollektion_11
Werbung