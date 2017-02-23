YAAM Berlin, Cosmo, HHV.DE & Tropical Timewarp present:
THE NUBIYAN TWIST
From Afrobeat over Dub till Jazz...
Nubiyan
Twist
are a 12 piece outfit based in Leeds/London, fusing groove driven
music from around the world with
soundsystem culture and jazz
inspired improvisation. A culmination of musicians, DJ's and
producers alike, the band strives to
encourage artistic and social
unity between different cultures and musical styles. Notable
influences include the likes of Fela
Kuti, King Tubby, J Dilla and Herbie Hancock.
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nubiyantwist
Youtube: http://bit.ly/1FxMxEu
Nubiyan Twist (Wormfood/ London) live!
Nubiya Brandon:
Vocals
Finn Booth: Drums
Pilo Adami: Percussion/Vocals
Alec Hewes: Bass
Tom Excell: Guitar/FX
Oliver Cadman: Keys/Synth
Jonny Enser: Trumpet
Nick Richards: Alto Sax/Vocals
Denis Scully: Tenor Sax
Josh Podbury: Trombone
Joe Henwood: Baritone Sax/FX
Tom Davison: Turntables/FX
Joel Borkin: Live Sound Engineer
Over
the band's 4 year lifespan they have collaborated with Ruby Wood
(Submotion Orchestra) and shared a stage with the likes of De La
Soul, Hot 8 Brass Band, Quantic & Robert Glasper to name a few.
Their debut album on Wormfood Records received 4 star reviews from
the Independent, Mojo, Songlines (to name a few) as well as airplay
on BBC 1Xtra & BBC Radio 6 from David Rodigan, Craig Charles and
Huey Morgan (Fun Lovin Criminals).
Facebookevent:https://www.facebook.com/events/253924288342036/